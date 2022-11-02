We often spend a lot of time with football and volleyball teams during this time of year, but plenty of Texoma Talent are impressing in other sports as well.

Runners from around the state converge on Round Rock this weekend for the cross country meet, and Nocona’s Freddie Duran is among them.

The Nocona sophomore is the first boys cross country qualifier from Nocona since Adrain James in 1995.

Duran has overcome significant adversity to get here. The summer before his 7th grade year, Duran had an accident while tending to the family horse. He was seriously injured, resulting in amputation of his left hand.