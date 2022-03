MJ Baird shines this week’s Sports Spotlight on the two Wichita Falls area high school basketball teams heading to San Antonio for the UIL state tournament.

City View represents Texoma in class 3A, while Hirschi is in class 4A.

Both teams are competing at the Alamodome. City View takes on Dallas Madison at 1:30pm on Thursday, while Hirschi battles Boerne on Friday 1t 3:00pm.