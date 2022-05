The TAPPS State Track and Field meet featured many Texoma Talent from Wichita Christian and Christ Academy.

Five student athletes brought home medals, finishing on the podium: Sydney Richie (Wichita Christian) – 2nd Place – Pole Vault Sydney Rouillard (Christ Academy) – 2nd Place – 800m Sydney Richie, Alyvia Ysasaga-Martinez, Marra Klein, Jenna Findley (Wichita Christian) – 2nd Place – 4x100m