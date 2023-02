The Bowie boys basketball team is fresh off a bi-district round playoff win over Peaster.

The No. 4 Greyhounds were the top seed in their district. Despite the Jackrabbits entering the postseason as the fourth seed out of their district, Bowie pulled off the upset.

It was a thriller of a game at Decatur High School, as the two teams needed four overtimes to determine a winner!

Bowie advances to play Jim Ned in the area round, 6:30pm on Friday at Stephenville High School.