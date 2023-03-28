The Burkburnett boys soccer team earned our honor as team of the week after their bi-district round playoff win over Perryton.
The win marked the Bulldogs first playoff victory since 2017.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
The Burkburnett boys soccer team earned our honor as team of the week after their bi-district round playoff win over Perryton.
The win marked the Bulldogs first playoff victory since 2017.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>