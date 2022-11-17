Every November, a trip to the TAPPS State Tournament is almost a given. Between Notre Dame, Wichita Christian, and Christ Academy, Year after year Texoma has produced some of the best small school volleyball. After their recent success in Waco, the Lady Warriors earn our honor as Team of the Week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now