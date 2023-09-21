The Gold-Burg Bears have started the 2023 season unbeaten through the first four weeks.
They are outscoring opponents by 200 points, amassing a 4-0 record.
M.J. Baird has their story as the Bears earn our honor as team of the week!
by: M.J. Baird
