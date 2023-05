Our Texoma team of the week honor goes to the Holliday softball team!

Head coach Billy Arbogast and his Lady Eagles are fresh off a bi-district round sweep of Breckenridge, advancing to play state-ranked Coahoma in the area round.

These two squads met in the regional final in 2022, the Bulldogettes winning the best-of-three series and ending the Lady Eagles season.

A revenge game is on tap this year, as eight seniors look to lead Holliday to victory.