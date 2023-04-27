Eric Simmons and his No. 3 ranked Iowa Park softball team recently secured an undefeated district championship.
As the Lady Hawks prepare for another deep playoff run into June, they earn our honor as team of the week!
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Eric Simmons and his No. 3 ranked Iowa Park softball team recently secured an undefeated district championship.
As the Lady Hawks prepare for another deep playoff run into June, they earn our honor as team of the week!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>