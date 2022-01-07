Team of the week: Nocona Lady Indians basketball – January 7, 2022

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
City of Lawton terminates 2 police officers after investigation into fatal shooting
Democrats look to diversify ranks in bid to keep Senate
Iowa Park man sentenced in burglary, oil vandalism case
Third defendant pleads in Lake Wichita Park robbery, beating
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
Jaguars sponsor sues to have name removed from ‘clown game’
Vrabel says Titans have time to decide on activating Henry
2-time US champ, Olympic hopeful Liu out with COVID-19
Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
Lady Raiders head volleyball coach steps down after 10 seasons
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Nocona – January 4, 2022
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Midway vs Bellevue – January 4, 2022
Video
Boys high school basketball: Prairie Valley vs Christ Academy – January 4, 2022
Video
Girls high school basketball: Jacksboro vs Holliday – January 4, 2022
Video
Girls high school basketball: City View vs Nocona – January 4, 2022
Video
Contests
Next Snow Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Brianna – 01-04-22
Video
Top Stories
Summer – 12-28-21
Video
Tuesdays Child – Jennifer – 12-21-21
Video
Captain William Scott – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Lifestyle
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 01-06-2022
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-23-2021
Video
Parents share their experiences about their children getting the COVID-19 vaccination
Video
Help men, women and children become self-sufficient
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-16-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Team of the week: Nocona Lady Indians basketball – January 7, 2022
Local Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Jan 7, 2022 / 04:12 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2022 / 04:12 PM CST
Close
You have been added to End Zone Extra Newsletter
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Sign Up
Our Texoma team of the week goes to the Nocona Lady Indians!
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
COVID-19 Weekly Report for Wichita County — January 1-7, 2022
Iowa Park man sentenced in burglary, oil vandalism case
Unclaimed veterans laid to rest in Fort Sill National Cemetery
Video
Two arrested following SWAT raid of home on Vernon Avenue
Video
Mother of 4-year-old girl pleads guilty to child abandonment
Latest News
City of Lawton terminates 2 police officers after investigation into fatal shooting
Iowa Park man sentenced in burglary, oil vandalism case
Third defendant pleads in Lake Wichita Park robbery, beating
More Local News