Wichita Falls’ own Emmanuel Carrillo is in Pennsylvania preparing for his first round fight at the Golden Gloves national tournament.

Carrillo is 18 years old and fights in the featherweight division, at 125 pounds. He is a five time regional Golden Gloves Champion, but this is his first trip to nationals!

A product of the Rival Boxing Gym, Carrillo is representing Fallstown on the biggest stage.

The Golden Gloves national tournament is available to stream here.