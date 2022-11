10 Texoma teams have advanced to the Area round of the high school football playoffs.

Class 5A

Rider vs Argyle | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells)

Class 4A

Hirschi vs Canyon West Plains | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/17) at Fair Park Stadium (Childress)

Wichita Falls vs Big Spring | 8 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Bulldog Stadium (Clyde)

Class 3A

Holliday vs Scurry-Rosser | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/17) at Kangaroo Stadium (Weatherford)

Jacksboro vs Gunter | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/17) at Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)

Class 2A

Windthorst vs Sterling City | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/17) at Bulldog Stadium (Clyde)

Class 1A

Knox City vs Happy | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Titus Stadium (Motley County)

Benjamin vs Newcastle | TBD

Throckmorton vs Jayton | 7 p.m. Friday (11/18) at Piper Stadium (Hamlin)