22 Texoma teams have qualified for the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.

Class 5A

Rider vs El Paso Chapin | 6 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Memorial Stadium (Wichita Falls)

Class 4A

Wichita Falls vs Dumas | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Lowrey Field (Lubbock)

Burkburnett vs Glen Rose | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Fair Park Stadium (Childress)

Hirschi vs Hillsboro | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/10) at Echols Field (Coppell)

Graham vs Glen Rose | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Bearcat Stadium (Aledo)

Class 3A

Iowa Park vs Brock | 7:30pm Friday (11/11) at Newton Field (Graham)

Vernon vs Whitesboro | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/10) at Memorial Stadium (Wichita Falls)

Holliday vs Merkel | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/10) at Newton Field (Graham)

Jacksboro vs City View | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells)

Henrietta vs Comanche | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/10) at Kangaroo Stadium (Weatherford)

Class 2A

Olney vs Sonora | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/10) at Bulldog Stadium (Clyde)

Nocona vs Bangs | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Kangaroo Stadium (Weatherford)

Windthorst vs Celeste | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/10) at Jackrabbit Stadium (Bowie)

Archer City vs Muenster | 7 p.m. Thursday (11/10) at Yellow Jacket Stadium (Boyd)

Seymour vs Santo | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Bulldog Stadium (Clyde)

Class 1A

Knox City vs Petersburg | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Jaybird Stadium (Jayton)

Saint Jo vs Gordon | 7 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Greyhound Stadium (Peaster)

Benjamin vs Motley County | 7:30 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Ben Grill Stadium (Benjamin)

Newcastle vs Rule | 7:30 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Greyhound Stadium (Throckmorton)

Throckmorton vs Gold-Burg | 7:30 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Cub Stadium (Olney)