Two Texoma teams have advanced through the Regional Tournament to State!

Benjamin represents our area in Class 1A, while Windthorst represents in Class 2A.

State Semifinals:

Benjamin vs D’Hanis | 11 a.m. Wednesday (11/16) at Curtis Culwell Center (Garland)

Windthorst vs Schulenburg | 3 p.m. Wednesday (11/16) at Curtis Culwell Center (Garland)