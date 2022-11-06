Nine Texoma teams are still battling in the 2022 high school volleyball playoffs.
Class 3A
Henrietta vs Wall | 5 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Breckenridge
Holliday vs Peaster | 7 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Chico
Class 2A
Windthorst vs Hamilton | 6 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Weatherford Junior High
Nocona vs Lindsay | 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Decatur
Class 1A
Saint Jo vs Dodd City | 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at S&S Consolidated
Northside vs Graford | 7 p.m. Monday (11/7) at Olney
Harrold vs Benjamin | 6 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Archer City
TAPPS 1A
Christ Academy vs Prestonwood North | 10 a.m. Wednesday (11/10) at Robinson HS (Waco)