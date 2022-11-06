Nine Texoma teams are still battling in the 2022 high school volleyball playoffs.

Class 3A

Henrietta vs Wall | 5 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Breckenridge

Holliday vs Peaster | 7 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Chico

Class 2A

Windthorst vs Hamilton | 6 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Weatherford Junior High

Nocona vs Lindsay | 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Decatur

Class 1A

Saint Jo vs Dodd City | 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at S&S Consolidated

Northside vs Graford | 7 p.m. Monday (11/7) at Olney

Harrold vs Benjamin | 6 p.m. Tuesday (11/8) at Archer City

TAPPS 1A

Christ Academy vs Prestonwood North | 10 a.m. Wednesday (11/10) at Robinson HS (Waco)