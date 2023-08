Blake Nixon is a class of 2003 Holliday high school graduate.

He went on to play college baseball at the Air Force Academy, while training to become a pilot.

After an active duty career taking him throughout Texas and Nebraska, Nixon returned home to Sheppard Air Force Base as a reservist teaching young pilots.

Though he’s not a Raider nor a Coyote, Major Nixon has an interesting tie to the Rider vs Old High rivalry game which makes his involvement in the pregame flyover even more special.