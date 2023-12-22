Below is a running list of Texoma Talent who we spotlight throughout the season for their impact at the next level.
Jacob Rodriguez & E’Maurion Banks | Rider H.S. | Texas Tech football
Addy Self | Rider H.S. | UT-Dallas women’s basketball
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Below is a running list of Texoma Talent who we spotlight throughout the season for their impact at the next level.
Jacob Rodriguez & E’Maurion Banks | Rider H.S. | Texas Tech football
Addy Self | Rider H.S. | UT-Dallas women’s basketball
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now