Former Munday Mogul and TCU Horned Frog LJ Collier is on the move in the NFL. The former Seattle Seahawk signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Here in Texoma, Rider hosted Granbury in a district baseball matchup. In softball, Hirschi squared off against Burkburnett and Rider played Justin Northwest. Both contests were district matchups.

Midwestern State athletics stayed busy on the road. Softball played in a non-conference doubleheader against East Central. Men’s and women’s golf was in Tyler in the King Alfred Invitational.