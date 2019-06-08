Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees Best Female Athlete from a Small School

Here are your Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees for Best Female Athlete from a Small School:

Averee Kleinhans:

As a sophomore, Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans was the area’s leading scorer in basketball averaging over 25 points and nine rebounds per game. Out of her 300 free throw attempts, she made 76 percent of them. She also scored a career high 40 points in a playoff victory over Merkel. Kleinhans was a huge part in leading the Lady Indians to the 3A Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 1995, when her mother played. Kleinhans also is a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court where she earned All-State honors.

Danielle Okeke:

Christ Academy’s Danielle Okeke led the Lady Warriors with 26 kills, eight blocks, and six aces in the State Tournament and led the team to a TAPPS 1A State title. She was also named to the State All-Tournament team. As a senior, Okeke averaged over four kills, one block, and two digs per game. The 6’0 volleyball star is a four time All-State and 1st team District player and three time District MVP. Okeke will be taking her talents from the hardwood to the sand where she will play beach volleyball for Houston Baptist University.

Brea Box:

Holliday’s Brea Box is a fierce competitor on the volleyball court. The 6’2 middle blocker exceeded over 1000 kills as a Lady Eagle, and earned District MVP her senior year. Her junior year, she earned two All-Tournament honors, and she added on her senior year wracking up three All-Tournament selections in the Glen Rose Tournament, the Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament, and the ASC Classic. Box will continue her volleyball career at Abilene Christian University.