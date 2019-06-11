Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Female College Athlete – June 10, 2019

Here are your Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Female College Athlete:

Jade Guzman:

Following an extremely successful career at Vernon High School. Jade Guzman is now making her mark on the Vernon College Lady Chaparrals softball team. As a freshman, she posted a 14-3 record with a 2.78 era and 91 strikeouts. Earning 1st Team All-Conference honors. Guzman was a huge part in helping the Lady Chaparrals get their first 30 win season in 10 years. She twice earned Conference Pitcher of the Week honors. With the help of this freshman pitcher, Vernon made their first conference tournament appearance in 5 years making it to the second round. Vernon College Chaparral Jade Guzman is a 2019 nominee for the Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Award presented to the Best Female College Athlete.

Greta Lazzorotto:

Our second nominee is Midwestern State tennis standout Greta Lazzorotto. Greta left MSU as the program’s all-time winningest players with a combined 149 wins in singles and doubles play. In her senior season she posted 16 singles wins and 18 doubles wins. Greta was named First Team All-Lone Star Conference in singles play. Even more impressive, Greta was a 3-time Lone Star Conference Academic Player of the Year. Midwestern State’s Greta Lazzarotto is a 2019 Nominee for the Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Award presented to the Best Female College Athlete.

Carli Woolsey:

Our third nominee is Midwestern State softball’s Carli Woolsey. Woolsey wrapped up her MSU career with 117 starts, a career 266 hitter with 21 homers and 70 runs batted in her 3 years. Her senior season was her breakout year. Hitting 13 long balls which was 7th in the Lone Star Conference. She also led the team with 30 runs batted in. In the classroom, she posted 3.96 grade point average as a Mass Communications Major. Midwestern State’s Carli Woolsey is a 2019 nominee for the Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Award presented to the Best Female College Athlete.



The winner will be announced June 20th at the Nexstar Sports Award Show and Hall of Fame Ceremony. The event will be streamed at texomashomepage.com.