Here are your Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees for Best Male Athlete from a Small School:

Nathan Bales:

An outstanding senior year of football led Nathan Bales to being named District MVP and 1st team cornerback. The Trojan’s Team Captain also received 1st team All-State honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association at defensive back. Nathan was also Team Captain in basketball earning District MVP honors. In the Spring, he qualified for the Regional Track Meet for the 4×200 meter relay. On the diamond, Bales earned 1st team District honors as a designated hitter.

Daniel Mosley:

Mosley led the Bowie Jackrabbits to a 3A State Title also earning the 2018 state tournament MVP. The 6’5 220 lb forward earned All-Region honors his senior season averaging over 19 points, 10 rebounds, and a block per game. Mosley is also a standout track athlete finishing in 8th in the 3A state shot put championships with a throw of 49.08. Mosley will continue his basketball career at Midwestern State University.

Jett Johnson:

Holliday’s Jett Johnson was named the District 8-3A Offensive Player of the Year his senior season of football. As quarterback, Johnson threw for 924 yards and rushed for 468 more. On the defensive side of the ball, Johnson earned 1st team All-State honors as a linebacker finishing up his final season with 149 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception. He also played varsity basketball all four years and earned 1st team District honors his senior season. Johnson will go on to continue his football career for West Texas A&M in the Fall.