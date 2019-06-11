Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Male College Athlete – June 10, 2019

Here are your Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Male College Athlete:

Nathan Collins:

Vernon College’s Nate Collins was one of the best in the country.

His 95 hits ranked third in the country and his .477 batting average ranked fifth in the country at the junior college level.

Collins also had 22 extra base hits and knocked in 58 runs for the chaparrals this season.

Collins was the Vernon College offensive player of the year, 1st team all-conference and all-conference MVP.

Angel Palacios:

Junior Angel Palacios became just the fifth All-American men’s tennis player in MSU history this season.

12 of his 19 singles wins this season were over nationally-ranked opponents.

Palacios finished the spring season ranked second in the country.

He also teamed up to win 16 doubles matches for the mustangs.

Layton Rabb:

Midwestern State Quarterback Layton Rabb finished his senior season as one of the top quarterbacks in MSU history.

He finished his collegiate career ranked as the school’s number two all-time leading passer with 6,399 yards.

The two time Harlon Hill nominee was named the 2019 Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year wracking up 3,114 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Rabb was the first quarterback in MSU history to post two 3,000 yard campaigns.

The 6’5 quarterback has a high IQ on and off the field, graduating with an accounting degree while earning Lonestar Conference All-Academic honors.

The winner will be announced June 20th at the Nexstar Sports Award Show and Hall of Fame Ceremony.