Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for College Coach of the Year

Your nominees for College Coach Of The Year are:

Midwestern State Tennis Coach Scott Linn, Midwestern State Football Coach Bill Maskill, Vernon College Softball Coach Brittanie Talley.

Midwestern State Tennis Coach Scott Linn:

Linn led both the men’s and women’s tennis teams to the National Quarterfinals in 2019. For the seventh time in program history the men’s team won 20 matches, doing so in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2001.The men won a second straight Lone Star Conference Tournament Title prior to advancing to the National Quarterfinals for the sixth time in program history. The women’s team also won the Lone Star Conference Tournament Title (for the 3rd straight year) and won 21 matches. Linn wrapped up his ninth season as head coach at MSU surpassing 300 wins.

Midwestern State Head Football Coach Bill Maskill:

Maskill will be entering his 18th season as the Mustangs’ head coach in the fall. MSU went 8-2 last season. Both losses coming by one point to top 10 nationally ranked teams. One of these losses was in overtime.The respect the program has earned under Maskill is part of the reason this years team will open the season ranked 22nd by Street & Smith’s.

Vernon College Softball Coach Brittanie Talley:

Coach Brittanie Talley is the Region 5 Co-Coach of the Year. In her third year as head coach of the Vernon College Lady Chaparrals, Talley doubled the program’s win total and helped lead the team to it’s best season in ten years. Talley’s team advanced to the conference tournament for the first time in five years. During the course of the season, the Lady Chaparrals strung together two 7 game win streaks contributing to a 34-19 record. They only lost four games at Wade Kirk Field, boasting a home record of 18-4.

The winner will be announced June 20th at the Nexstar Sports Award Show and Hall of Fame Ceremony. The event will be streamed at texomashomepage.com.

