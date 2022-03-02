TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Five teams remain in the high school basketball playoffs, with two TAPPS teams playing in the state tournament.

Both Christ Academy’s girls and boys teams are in the state tournament in Waco. Tobin McDuff will make the trip to cover it.

Both games tip off Thursday.

Christ Academy boys

Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate
Thursday, March 3 — 10 a.m.
@ University HS (Waco)

Christ Academy girls

Christ Academy vs Athens Christian
Thursday, March 3 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Robinson HS (Waco)

On the UIL side, three Texoma teams will play in the regional tournament. All games will tip off Friday.

Class 4A matchup

Hirschi vs Hereford
Friday, March 4 — 7:30 p.m.
@ Lubbock Christian University

Class 1A matchup

Electra vs Irion County
Friday, March 4 — 4 p.m.
@ The Coliseum (West Texas College)

Class 3A matchup

City View vs Abernathy
Friday, March 4 — Noon
@ Lubbock Christian University

