TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Five teams remain in the high school basketball playoffs, with two TAPPS teams playing in the state tournament.
Both Christ Academy’s girls and boys teams are in the state tournament in Waco. Tobin McDuff will make the trip to cover it.
Both games tip off Thursday.
Christ Academy boys
Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate
Thursday, March 3 — 10 a.m.
@ University HS (Waco)
Christ Academy girls
Christ Academy vs Athens Christian
Thursday, March 3 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Robinson HS (Waco)
On the UIL side, three Texoma teams will play in the regional tournament. All games will tip off Friday.
Class 4A matchup
Hirschi vs Hereford
Friday, March 4 — 7:30 p.m.
@ Lubbock Christian University
Class 1A matchup
Electra vs Irion County
Friday, March 4 — 4 p.m.
@ The Coliseum (West Texas College)
Class 3A matchup
City View vs Abernathy
Friday, March 4 — Noon
@ Lubbock Christian University
