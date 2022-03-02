TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Five teams remain in the high school basketball playoffs, with two TAPPS teams playing in the state tournament.

Both Christ Academy’s girls and boys teams are in the state tournament in Waco. Tobin McDuff will make the trip to cover it.

Both games tip off Thursday.

Christ Academy boys Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate

Thursday, March 3 — 10 a.m.

@ University HS (Waco) Christ Academy girls Christ Academy vs Athens Christian

Thursday, March 3 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Robinson HS (Waco)

On the UIL side, three Texoma teams will play in the regional tournament. All games will tip off Friday.

Class 4A matchup Hirschi vs Hereford

Friday, March 4 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Lubbock Christian University Class 1A matchup Electra vs Irion County

Friday, March 4 — 4 p.m.

@ The Coliseum (West Texas College) Class 3A matchup City View vs Abernathy

Friday, March 4 — Noon

@ Lubbock Christian University

