WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday, Nov. 3, KFDX Sports Director, Tobin McDuff, paid tribute to a friend who passed away earlier in the day by wearing an Houston Astros Polo instead of his usual shirt and tie. McDuff ended the sports segment by saying, “Many knew him, Harold Rogers.”

Harold and his wife Dottie lived in Wichita Falls for over 50 years. Harold practiced law from his office in the Hamilton Building.

He was an Astros season-ticket holder living in Wichita Falls. He threw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to an Astros game on two occasions in recognition for the season-ticket holder living the furthest from Houston.

Harold was quite the athlete himself. Playing basketball at Oklahoma State from 1950 to 1953.

He was a passionate fan of all OSU Athletics. In 1951, Oklahoma State advanced to the final four the roster featured Harold Rogers along with his friend and teammate Gerald Stockton.

Harold was instrumental in getting Stockton on as men’s basketball coach at Midwestern State back in 1970. Harold served as the M-Club president from 1970 to 1978. A true sports fan, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

McDuff closed his six o’clock sportscast by saying, “Harold, I look forward to the day we once again get to sit side-by-side cheering on Oklahoma state and the Houston Astros, and of course, enjoying a hamburger and a strawberry shake.” Harold Rogers was 93 years old.