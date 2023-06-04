After the Wichita Falls baseball and Burkburnett softball teams’ seasons ended, Dylan Jimenez counts down the top five plays from each team from their postseason run.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
After the Wichita Falls baseball and Burkburnett softball teams’ seasons ended, Dylan Jimenez counts down the top five plays from each team from their postseason run.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now