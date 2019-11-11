Top Ten Plays- Nov. 10, 2019

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Tobin McDuff has your Top Ten Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Pride of Fort Sill performs in honor of Veterans Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Pride of Fort Sill performs in honor of Veterans Day"

Local WWII POW, Air Force Colonel shares story of capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local WWII POW, Air Force Colonel shares story of capture"

Local program helps Texomans with free tax preparation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local program helps Texomans with free tax preparation"

One taken to hospital following two-vehicle wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "One taken to hospital following two-vehicle wreck"

Funeral service set for Graham man killed in Thursday morning wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral service set for Graham man killed in Thursday morning wreck"

YCSO: Investigation continues in Olney drive-by shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "YCSO: Investigation continues in Olney drive-by shooting"

Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights"

Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby"

MAVA members honor those who defend our country

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAVA members honor those who defend our country"

WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"