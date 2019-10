We are recognizing our team of the week on Tuesday this week instead of Thursday like we normally do.



In part because by Thursday, our Team of the Week could be crowned a state champion.

For all the Vernon Tennis Program has achieved over the years, this season provided a first.



The Lions 12th straight win last Friday sending the program to its first-ever appearance in the UIL State Team Tennis Tournament.



A year after falling in the regional finals, the Lions were not to be tamed this season.