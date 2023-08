Trey Law is the new man in charge of the Hirschi boys basketball team.

Law is a class of 2005 graduate of Hirschi High School, and has been on the coaching staff for nearly two decades.

After Donald Hedge resigned as the Huskies head coach this offseason, Law had his sights set on taking over the program. Law’s vision came to fruition this week when he was formally announced as head coach, allowing him to become the final varsity boys basketball coach in Hirschi history.