Vernon College announces new volleyball coach

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Vernon College hires Robert “Rob” Blakley to be at the helm of the Lady Chap volleyball team.

Coach Blakley will begin in this position on March 2.

Blakley was the coach at Lago Vista and Midland Lee High Schools.

Blakley will get started with the spring off-season program as well as recruiting for next season.

“We have a solid group of athletes, who I believe, want to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Blakley said.

Blakley brings strong networking from across the state with high school and club coaches that will benefit the program for recruiting purposes

