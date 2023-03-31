Veronika Webb is the newest head volleyball coach at Vernon College, announced by the school on Friday.

Webb spent last season as an assistant coach for the Lady Chaparrals under Rob Blakely. Her volleyball background spans 15 years, including five seasons as a collegiate athlete at the NJCAA, NAIA and NCAA Division II levels.

“Coach Webb brings an abundance of energy into the program and the department,” Vernon College Athletic Director Jason Jenkins said in a press release. “She has high expectations of herself, and that translates to her team.”

Webb is from Arlington, and a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University.