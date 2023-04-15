Vernon College hosted North Central Texas College for a NJCAA Region V softball doubleheader at Wade Kirk Field.
The Lady Lions won 7-2 in game one, and the Lady Chaps won 8-2 in game two.
by: M.J. Baird
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>