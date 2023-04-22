Vernon College hosted Temple College for a NJCAA baseball doubleheader at Chaparral Field.
The Leopards won game one 2-0, while the Chaps won game two 8-5.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Vernon College hosted Temple College for a NJCAA baseball doubleheader at Chaparral Field.
The Leopards won game one 2-0, while the Chaps won game two 8-5.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>