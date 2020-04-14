Warriors Name Head Coach – April 14, 2020

The Wichita Falls Warriors of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are pleased to announce the hiring of Garrett Roth as the organization’s first Head Coach.

“I am excited to have Garrett join our Warrior family,” said Mary Anne Choi, Owner and Governor of the Warriors. “Coach Roth exemplifies the standards and level of excellence I and the rest of our organization look for both on and off the ice. We are lucky to have him and are excited to see the impact he makes not only on the team and our players, but in the community as well,” said Choi.

Garrett Roth will be joining the Wichita Falls Warriors after spending eight years as the Associate head coach and director of player personnel for the Bismarck Bobcats. Prior to that he was the assistant coach with the Aberdeen Wings for 2 seasons from 2010-2012 where he helped shape the Wings into a playoff team in 2011-12, their second year as a franchise.

Roth played college hockey for Bemidji State University from 2004-2007 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Roth was also a member of the CHA All-Academic team from 2004-2007.

Before moving onto college, Roth played junior hockey from 2001-2003 in the AWHL where he was a member of the 2002-2003 Bourne Cup Champion Bismarck Bobcats.

“Being named the first head coach in Wichita Falls Warriors history is such a tremendous opportunity and one I am extremely grateful for. I would like to especially thank the ownership led by Mary Anne Choi for putting her faith in me to lead this organization moving forward.

Also, to the Bismarck Bobcats organization led by Thom and Brenda Brigl who treated me like family and allowed me to develop and grow as a coach, I can’t thank you enough. Lastly, I wouldn’t have this opportunity if I didn’t have the guidance and support from Layne Sedevie who I was able to coach beside for an unforgettable eight seasons,” Roth said.

Roth and his wife Lauren are moving to Wichita Falls with their son Jaxon and their dog Mi’ijo.