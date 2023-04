High school baseball and softball district games continue across Texoma on this Friday night.

We’ve got highlights as Petrolia hosted Olney in 9-2A, while state-ranked Holliday hosted City View in 7-3A.

On the baseball diamond, Holliday’s Eagles are also among the top 10 in the state. Check out the action as City View visits Jake Cottrell Park.

Plus, plenty of scores from around our area.

M.J. Baird has you covered with the latest from the diamonds in Texoma.