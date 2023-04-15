The Midwestern State football team hosted the 33rd annual Maroon & Gold spring game at Memorial Stadium.

At the MSU Tennis Center, the Mustangs hosted the Lions of Arkansas-Fort Smith for a Lone Star Conference dual.

On the softball diamond, Midwestern State welcomed St. Mary’s for a conference doubleheader.

And Vernon College celebrated Sophomore Day as the Lady Chaps welcomed the Lady Lions of North Central Texas College to Wade Kirk Field for a NJCAA doubleheader.

M.J. Baird brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!