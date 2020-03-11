WATCH: Tobin McDuff spring training report, March 10, 2020

ARIZONA (KFDX/KJTL)— Major League Baseball is not immune to the fear of coronavirus.

In an attempt to assure the safety of its players the league announced on Monday that clubhouses will be closed to non-essential personnel.

The fear of coronavirus is now closing Major League Baseball clubhouses including the Texas Rangers.



“We’re all doing little things and we’ll all continue to be smart and take precautions,” Rangers’ general manager Joe Daniels said. “At the same time we recognize how important our fans are to the game and you are an extension of our fans. And we are going to do everything we can to assure you get the access you need to our players you need to do your jobs.”



So instead of talking to players in the locker room, interviews are now taking place outdoors.



“This is really different. I think its the right steps to be honest with you. You don’t really think things like this can happen, but now it’s starting to become a reality that, you know, this is some serious stuff,” Rangers’ Third Base Todd Frazier said.



Some fans are concerned more strict measures may be on the way.



“I think it’s going to affect baseball. I don’t know if that means postponing the season or something else. Playing in empty stadiums or whatever man. I mean hindsight will be 20/20. We go through this every year.Something is always gonna kill us. I think that’s what it is this year,” Bret Richards of College Station said.



“I think precautions ought to be made. But as far as if stocking up and buying bulk the answer is no,” Paula of Midland said.



The answer is also no for at least one usher at Surprise Stadium. Jim Monachino said he’s faced bigger fears.



“I figure I’ve cleaned seats for eight years and I’ve cleaned up every bird virus there’s ever been on these seats. I figure I’m good forever. No, we don’t worry about it, but major league baseball is, so until further notice the doors to clubhouses will be closed,” Monachino said.

Tobin McDuff will have live reports for us the rest of the week from Arizona.