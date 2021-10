TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 10 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Windthorst Trojans vs the Petrolia Pirates. Play of the Night went to Brayden Berend from Windthorst.

Final: Windthorst 45 – Petrolia 21 Final: Moran 6 – Throckmorton 52 Final: Saint Jo 55 – Newcastle 6 Final: Spur 104 – Knox City 56 Final: Seymour 51 – Munday 12 Final: Valley View 20 – Nocona 40 Final: Canyon Randall 23 – Rider 45 Final: Trinidad 25 – Forestburg 39 Final: Harrold 0 – Chillicothe 53 Final: Springtown 35 – Burkburnett 6 Final: Electra 27 – Quanah 41 Final: Plainview 35 – Wichita Falls 56 Final: Abilene Christian 65 – Wichita Christian 20 Final: Fannindel 6 – Gold-Burg 51 Final: Mineral Wells 14 – Graham 28 Final: Rule 6 – Benjamin 54 Final: Decatur 22 – Hirschi 28 Final: Olney 28 – Archer City 49 Final: City View 0 – Holliday 41

