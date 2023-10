Texoma (KFDX/KJTL) – Week Eight of High School Football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The game of the week went to Holliday vs Henrietta. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Holliday 28 Henrietta 21 Callisburg 33 City View 48 Seymour 44 Electra 6

Bowie 14 Iowa Park 48 Snyder 6 Graham 49 Trenton 36 Nocona 48

Munday 0 Windthorst 56 Clarendon 40 Quanah 0 Chillicothe 6 Crowell 66