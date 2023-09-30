TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) – Week Six of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to Harrold vs Wichita Christian. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Harrold 13 Wichita Christian 59 Gold-Burg 53 Motley County 78 Synder 0 Holliday 31

Archer City 28 Seymour 46 Munday 14 Electra 54 Paint Creek 37 Chillicothe 19

Hirschi 21 Decatur 48 WFHS 13 Graham 54 Aspermont 0 Newcastle 48

Northside 50 Forestburg 43 Knox City 48 Saint Jo 0 Loraine 16 Benjamin 61