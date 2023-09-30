TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) – Week Six of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.
The Game of the Week went to Harrold vs Wichita Christian. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
Harrold 13
Wichita Christian 59
Gold-Burg 53
Motley County 78
Synder 0
Holliday 31
Archer City 28
Seymour 46
Munday 14
Electra 54
Paint Creek 37
Chillicothe 19
Hirschi 21
Decatur 48
WFHS 13
Graham 54
Aspermont 0
Newcastle 48
Northside 50
Forestburg 43
Knox City 48
Saint Jo 0
Loraine 16
Benjamin 61
Valley 61
Crowell 62
Alvarado 42
Burkburnett 17