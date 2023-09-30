TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) – Week Six of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to Harrold vs Wichita Christian. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Harrold 13

Wichita Christian 59

Gold-Burg 53

Motley County 78

Synder 0

Holliday 31

Archer City 28

Seymour 46

Munday 14

Electra 54

Paint Creek 37

Chillicothe 19

Hirschi 21

Decatur 48

WFHS 13

Graham 54

Aspermont 0

Newcastle 48

Northside 50

Forestburg 43

Knox City 48

Saint Jo 0

Loraine 16

Benjamin 61

Valley 61

Crowell 62

Alvarado 42

Burkburnett 17