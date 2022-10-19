WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After winning their match in the Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday, the Old High Coyotes are moving on to the Semifinals.

The Coyotes played against Canyon High School for the quarterfinals match on Tuesday, October 18, and won 11 to 3, according to a Facebook post from the team.

The next round of play will be the Regional Semifinals in Abilene on Thursday and Friday, October 20 and 21.

The first match is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Rose Park Tennis Center. You can find the full bracket for Conference 4A Tennis here.

Old High is having a sendoff for the tennis team behind Old High at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, by the tennis courts.