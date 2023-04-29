Old High battled Decatur in a one game playoff in the first round of the high school softball postseason.
The Lady Eagles won 8-2.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>