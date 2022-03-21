The Wichita Falls ISD School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Lawrence Johnson as the next head football coach at Hirschi High School.

Johnson takes over the Huskies program after two years leading the Slaton Tigers. His team made the playoffs both seasons, compiling a 6-14 overall record.

Back in 2019, Johnson served as defensive coordinator for Hirschi under then-head coach Antonio Wiley.

Wiley took the head coaching job at Coppell last month, following one of Hirschi’s most successful seasons in program history as the team advanced to the state semifinals.

The Huskies are expected to be a state championship contender again in 2022.