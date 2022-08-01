The Wichita Falls Independent School District is offering combined season tickets for the 2022 football season.

For $68 local football fans can secure one ticket to each varsity home game played by all three WFISD schools.

Games included in this package are as follows:

Fri. 8/26 WFHS vs Rider*

Thu. 9/1 Hirschi vs Brock

Fri. 9/2 WFHS vs Hereford

Fri. 9/9 Rider vs Lubbock Coronado

Fri. 9/16 Hirschi vs Carrolton Ranchview

Thu. 9/29 WFHS vs Graham

Fri. 9/30 Hirschi vs Decatur

Fri. 10/7 Rider vs Abilene Cooper

Thu. 10/13 Rider vs Abilene Wylie

Fri. 10/14 WFHS vs Decatur

Fri. 10/21 Hirschi vs Snyder

Fri. 10/28 Rider vs Plainview

Thu. 11/3 WFHS vs Springtown

Fri. 11/4 Hirschi vs Midland Greenwood

*Note: A season ticket for the 8/26 WFHS vs Rider game can be used on either side of the stadium*

This limited time offer is available until Saturday August 20, 2022.

Fans can also purchase season tickets for just one WFISD team for $25 (Example: All Hirschi home games).

Note: All season ticket packages are for regular season varsity games only.

Additionally, the school district is changing the process for buying individual game tickets. Fans will no longer be able to walk up the gates of Memorial Stadium on game night and buy tickets with cash.

Anyone who wishes to buy tickets the night of a game when they arrive at the stadium must do so online. QR codes will be available for fans to scan and purchase their tickets.

Ticket booths will have scheduled times to offer cash sales: Thursdays and Fridays from 11am – 1pm.

To purchase your tickets, head over to the WFISD website.