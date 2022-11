Results from the 2022 WFISD swim meet on November 12, 2022.

Boys team results:

1st: Wichita Falls

2nd: Rider

3rd: Azle

Girls team results:

1st: Azle

2nd: Burkburnett

3rd: Rider

Individual Races:

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1st: Wichita Falls – 1:52.05 (Kai Yang, Brandon Oechsner, Nic Tant, Conner Higginbotham)

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1st: Joey Hernandez – 2:07.45 (Wichita Falls)

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1st: Conner Higginbotham – 23.04 (Wichita Falls)

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1st: Eddie Stewart – 1:05.88 (Rider)

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1st: Ridlee Schmitz – 1:00.05 (Rider)

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1st: Conner Higginbotham – 51.46 (Wichita Falls)

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1st: Joey Hernandez – 5:51.24 (Wichita Falls)

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st: Burkburnett – 2:01.35 (Gracyn Haas, Briana Lee, Jooeun Lee, Lainy Lewis)

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st: Wichita Falls – 1:36.38 (Nic Tant, Brandon Oechsner, Kai Yang, Conner Higginbotham)

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1st: Eddie Stewart – 1:07.34 (Rider)

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1st: Lainy Lewis – 1.16.77 (Burkburnett)

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1st: Brandon Oechsner – 1.11.50 (Wichita Falls)