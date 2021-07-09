Wichita Christian Stars win statewide honors at 2021 TAPPS annual conference

The 2021 TAPPS annual conference is in the books. Coaches and administrators converged on San Antonio, and today a pair of Wichita Christian Stars brought home statewide honors.

Stars football coach Seth Nolan earned TAPPS 1A Coach of the Year honors.

Nolan led the Stars to the state semifinals just a year after a one-win season. He also led the basketball team to the playoffs and a playoff victory.

Maddison Harris earned the distinction of being named the Class 1A Athlete of the Year.

Harris was a force on the basketball court and the volleyball court, earning First Team All-State honors in both sports. She has signed to play volleyball at East Texas Baptist.