Members of the Furosity Track and Field team are competing at the AAU Junior Olympics in North Carolina.

Young athletes are representing Wichita Falls on the National stage, and bringing home hardware!

12 year old boys Pentathlon: Quincey McLean

1st Place – National Champion

Quincey McLean throws shot put

Quincey McLean perched atop medal stand

12 year old girls pentathlon: Khloe Washington

2nd Place – Silver Medalist

Khloe Washington throws shot put

11 year old girls pentathlon: Kennedy McCarter

2nd Place – Silver Medalist

Events continue throughout the week on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.