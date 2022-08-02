Members of the Furosity Track and Field team are competing at the AAU Junior Olympics in North Carolina.
Young athletes are representing Wichita Falls on the National stage, and bringing home hardware!
12 year old boys Pentathlon: Quincey McLean
1st Place – National Champion
12 year old girls pentathlon: Khloe Washington
2nd Place – Silver Medalist
11 year old girls pentathlon: Kennedy McCarter
2nd Place – Silver Medalist
Events continue throughout the week on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.