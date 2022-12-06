A shortage of officials across the nation continues to be felt in Texoma.

The Wichita Falls Umpires Association (WFUA) is trying to get ahead of the curve by recruiting new members right now for this upcoming Spring.

The next new member training is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, December 10 at the Region 9 building in Wichita Falls. Anyone interested in joining the local chapter is invited to attend, regardless of his or her level of prior experience.

For more information, head to the WFUA website or call Scott at 940-781-7484.