Old High battled El Paso Irvin in a boys high school soccer class 4A regional quarterfinal round playoff game in Midland.
The Rockets won 2-1.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Old High battled El Paso Irvin in a boys high school soccer class 4A regional quarterfinal round playoff game in Midland.
The Rockets won 2-1.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>