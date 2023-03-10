Old High battled Haskell in a high school softball game at the Graham Tournament.
The Maidens won 14-4.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Old High battled Haskell in a high school softball game at the Graham Tournament.
The Maidens won 14-4.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>